Who's Playing

Florida State @ UCF

Current Records: Florida State 0-1; UCF 0-1

What to Know

The UCF Knights' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Florida State Seminoles at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Addition Financial Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was close but no cigar for UCF as they fell 98-95 to the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Monday.

Meanwhile, FSU came up short against the Stetson Hatters on Monday, falling 83-74. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for the Seminoles to swallow was that they had been favored by 18 points coming into the contest. One thing holding FSU back was the mediocre play of Darin Green Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-1. A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UCF is 352nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 68.2 on average. FSU is stumbling into the game with the 33rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 71.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Seminoles are a slight 1-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCF won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.