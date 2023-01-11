Who's Playing
Memphis @ UCF
Current Records: Memphis 12-4; UCF 12-4
What to Know
The UCF Knights lost both of their matches to the Memphis Tigers last season on scores of 60-88 and 69-85, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. UCF and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Addition Financial Arena. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Knights going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.
The sound you heard on Sunday was the absolute smackdown UCF laid on the SMU Mustangs. UCF's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Jayhlon Young led the charge as he dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds along with six dimes.
Meanwhile, Memphis beat the East Carolina Pirates 69-59 this past Saturday. Forward DeAndre Williams (19 points) was the top scorer for the Tigers.
The wins brought both teams up to an identical 12-4. The Knights are 8-3 after wins this year, Memphis 7-4.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $2.97
Odds
The Knights are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Memphis have won 11 out of their last 17 games against UCF.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Memphis 85 vs. UCF 69
- Feb 05, 2022 - Memphis 88 vs. UCF 60
- Jan 12, 2022 - UCF 74 vs. Memphis 64
- Mar 12, 2021 - Memphis 70 vs. UCF 62
- Feb 03, 2021 - Memphis 75 vs. UCF 61
- Feb 01, 2021 - Memphis 96 vs. UCF 69
- Jan 29, 2020 - Memphis 59 vs. UCF 57
- Mar 15, 2019 - Memphis 79 vs. UCF 55
- Feb 16, 2019 - UCF 79 vs. Memphis 72
- Jan 27, 2019 - Memphis 77 vs. UCF 57
- Feb 11, 2018 - UCF 68 vs. Memphis 64
- Jan 03, 2018 - UCF 65 vs. Memphis 56
- Mar 10, 2017 - UCF 84 vs. Memphis 54
- Feb 04, 2017 - UCF 72 vs. Memphis 57
- Jan 22, 2017 - Memphis 70 vs. UCF 65
- Feb 17, 2016 - Memphis 73 vs. UCF 56
- Jan 26, 2016 - Memphis 97 vs. UCF 86