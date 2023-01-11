Who's Playing

Memphis @ UCF

Current Records: Memphis 12-4; UCF 12-4

What to Know

The UCF Knights lost both of their matches to the Memphis Tigers last season on scores of 60-88 and 69-85, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. UCF and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Addition Financial Arena. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Knights going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.

The sound you heard on Sunday was the absolute smackdown UCF laid on the SMU Mustangs. UCF's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Jayhlon Young led the charge as he dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds along with six dimes.

Meanwhile, Memphis beat the East Carolina Pirates 69-59 this past Saturday. Forward DeAndre Williams (19 points) was the top scorer for the Tigers.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 12-4. The Knights are 8-3 after wins this year, Memphis 7-4.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.97

Odds

The Knights are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis have won 11 out of their last 17 games against UCF.