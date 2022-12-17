Who's Playing

Missouri @ UCF

Current Records: Missouri 9-1; UCF 8-2

What to Know

The UCF Knights will take on the Missouri Tigers at noon ET Saturday at FLA Live Arena. The Knights will be strutting in after a win while Mizzou will be stumbling in from a defeat.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between UCF and the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as UCF wrapped it up with a 72-61 victory on the road. UCF can attribute much of their success to guard C.J. Kelly, who had 20 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Mizzou found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 95-67 punch to the gut against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. The Tigers got double-digit scores from four players: guard Nick Honor (15), guard D'Moi Hodge (15), forward Noah Carter (12), and guard DeAndre Gholston (11).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Knights are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

UCF is now 8-2 while Mizzou sits at 9-1. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UCF enters the matchup with only 60.4 points allowed per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. But the Tigers rank third in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 90.4 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: FLA Live Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Where: FLA Live Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Knights are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Missouri have won both of the games they've played against UCF in the last eight years.