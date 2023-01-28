Who's Playing

Temple @ UCF

Current Records: Temple 13-9; UCF 13-7

What to Know

Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the Temple Owls and the UCF Knights will face off at noon ET Saturday at Addition Financial Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with UCF winning the first 65-48 on the road and Temple taking the second 66-62.

The Owls sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-76 win over the South Florida Bulls on Wednesday. Temple's guard Khalif Battle looked sharp as he had 25 points. Battle had some trouble finding his footing against the Houston Cougars on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, UCF lost to Houston at home by a decisive 82-71 margin. Guard Darius Johnson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

The Owls are expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-1-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Temple's victory lifted them to 13-9 while UCF's loss dropped them down to 13-7. We'll see if Temple can repeat their recent success or if the Knights bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.98

Odds

The Knights are a 5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Knights as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Temple have won seven out of their last 12 games against UCF.