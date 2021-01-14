Teams looking to jump-start their seasons meet when the UCF Knights take on the host Temple Owls in a key American Athletic Conference matchup on Thursday. Both teams have had multiple games wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. UCF (3-3) has had four games postponed or cancelled and has played just once since Dec. 26. Temple (1-3), meanwhile, has had six games postponed or cancelled. The Knights enter the game seventh in the AAC at 1-2, while the Owls are 11th at 0-3.

Tip-off from Liacouras Center in Philadelphia is slated for noon ET. Temple leads the all-time series 8-6, including a 5-1 edge in games played at Philadelphia. The Knights are 3.5-point favorites in the latest UCF vs. Temple odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 136.

UCF vs. Temple spread: UCF -3.5

UCF vs. Temple over-under: 136 points

UCF vs. Temple money line: UCF -170; Temple +145

UCF: Is hitting 74.6 percent from the free throw line, 55th-best in the nation

TEM: Is fifth all-time in Division I victories with 1,941. Only Kentucky (2,322), Kansas (2,312), North Carolina (2,282) and Duke (2,206) have more

Why UCF can cover



The Knights have four players averaging 11.8 points or more, led by senior guard Brandon Mahan. Mahan averages 17.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and one steal. He is connecting on 57.6 percent of his field goals, including 47.4 percent from 3-point range, and 93.3 percent of his free throws. He has reached double figures in five of six games, including a season-high 32 at No. 15 Florida State on Dec. 19.

Also leading Central Florida is sophomore guard Darin Green Jr., who averages 12.8 points, two rebounds, one assist and 0.5 steals per game. He is also accurate from long range, hitting 41.8 percent of his field goals, including 41.2 percent from 3-point range. He is connecting on 87.5 percent of his free throws. Green appeared in all 30 games last season, starting 14 games as a true freshman. He averaged 10.1 points per game, second-best on the team.

Why Temple can cover

The Owls have spread the wealth on offense and have six players who are scoring 7.3 points per game or better, including two in double figures. Leading Temple is redshirt freshman guard Damian Dunn, who averages 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and three assists per game. He has made 30 of 37 free throws on the season, 81.1 percent. He is coming off a 17-point, five-assist performance on Monday at SMU.

Also powering the Owls is senior transfer guard Brendan Barry, who averages 11.5 points, three rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.5 steals per game. He is coming off back-to-back 17-point games against SMU. He sat out last season at Dartmouth with an injury, but led the Ivy League in 2018-19 in minutes played (35:31), assist-to-turnover ratio (2.20) and 3-point percentage (.445). He was second in the league in 3-pointers per game at 2.7, sixth in assists (3.2), 10th in steals (1.2) and 11th in scoring (13.2).

