Who's Playing

Western Illinois @ UCF

Current Records: Western Illinois 2-1; UCF 1-1

What to Know

The Western Illinois Leathernecks are on the road again Monday and play against the UCF Knights at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Addition Financial Arena. UCF will be strutting in after a win while the Leathernecks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The matchup between WIU and the DePaul Blue Demons this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with WIU falling 86-74 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. WIU got double-digit scores from four players: Alec Rosner (16), Vuk Stevanic (13), Jesiah West (13), and Quinlan Bennett (12).

Meanwhile, UCF didn't have too much trouble with the Florida State Seminoles at home this past Friday as they won 68-54. The top scorers for the Knights were Jayhlon Young (17 points) and Taylor Hendricks (15 points).

The Leathernecks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Western Illinois' loss took them down to 2-1 while UCF's victory pulled them up to 1-1. If UCF want to win, they will need to focus on stopping WIU's Jesiah West, who had 13 points and five assists in addition to six boards, and Alec Rosner, who had 16 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Knights are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Leathernecks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.