Who's Playing

Wichita State @ UCF

Current Records: Wichita State 7-5; UCF 9-3

What to Know

The UCF Knights and the Wichita State Shockers are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at Addition Financial Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wichita State winning the first 84-79 at home and the Knights taking the second 71-66.

The stars were brightly shining for UCF in a 73-58 win over the Stetson Hatters last week. UCF's guard Darius Johnson was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 16 points and ten dimes.

Meanwhile, Wichita State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Texas Southern Tigers this past Thursday, winning 65-56. Guard Jaron Pierre Jr. (18 points) was the top scorer for Wichita State.

UCF is now 9-3 while the Shockers sit at 7-5. The Knights are 6-2 after wins this season, Wichita State 2-4.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wichita State have won eight out of their last nine games against UCF.