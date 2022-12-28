Who's Playing
Wichita State @ UCF
Current Records: Wichita State 7-5; UCF 9-3
What to Know
The UCF Knights and the Wichita State Shockers are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at Addition Financial Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wichita State winning the first 84-79 at home and the Knights taking the second 71-66.
The stars were brightly shining for UCF in a 73-58 win over the Stetson Hatters last week. UCF's guard Darius Johnson was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 16 points and ten dimes.
Meanwhile, Wichita State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Texas Southern Tigers this past Thursday, winning 65-56. Guard Jaron Pierre Jr. (18 points) was the top scorer for Wichita State.
UCF is now 9-3 while the Shockers sit at 7-5. The Knights are 6-2 after wins this season, Wichita State 2-4.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wichita State have won eight out of their last nine games against UCF.
- Feb 08, 2022 - UCF 71 vs. Wichita State 66
- Jan 26, 2022 - Wichita State 84 vs. UCF 79
- Feb 10, 2021 - Wichita State 61 vs. UCF 60
- Jan 30, 2021 - Wichita State 93 vs. UCF 88
- Feb 13, 2020 - Wichita State 75 vs. UCF 58
- Jan 25, 2020 - Wichita State 87 vs. UCF 79
- Jan 16, 2019 - Wichita State 75 vs. UCF 67
- Mar 01, 2018 - Wichita State 75 vs. UCF 71
- Jan 25, 2018 - Wichita State 81 vs. UCF 62