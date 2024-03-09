Who's Playing

Arizona State Sun Devils @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Arizona State 14-16, UCLA 14-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the UCLA Bruins and the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to tip at 11:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA is limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

Last Thursday, the Bruins were the victim of a bruising 88-65 defeat at the hands of the Wildcats. UCLA has struggled against Arizona recently, as their game on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the loss, UCLA got a solid performance out of Lazar Stefanovic, who scored 20 points.

Meanwhile, Arizona State's game on Thursday was all tied up 32-32 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 81-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Trojans. Arizona State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Arizona State's loss came about despite a quality game from Jose Perez, who scored 25 points along with two steals. Adam Miller was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

The Bruins' defeat was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 14-16. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.3 points per game. As for the Sun Devils, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-16 record this season.

Looking ahead to Saturday, UCLA is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a ten-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

UCLA came out on top in a nail-biter against Arizona State in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 68-66. Will UCLA repeat their success, or does Arizona State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UCLA is a solid 7-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

UCLA has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arizona State.