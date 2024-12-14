Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Arizona 4-4, UCLA 8-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats will face off against the UCLA Bruins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Footprint Center. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 87.1 points per game this season.

Arizona took a loss when they played away from home last Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They put a hurting on Southern Utah to the tune of 102-66. The Wildcats have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 29 points or more this season.

Arizona's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but KJ Lewis led the charge by going 6 for 7 en route to 15 points plus eight rebounds and five assists. That's the most assists Lewis has posted since back in December of 2023. Anthony Dell'Orso was another key player, going 6 for 9 en route to 19 points.

Arizona was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Southern Utah only posted 14.

Meanwhile, UCLA waltzed into their matchup on Sunday with six straight wins... but they left with seven. They skirted by the Ducks 73-71 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Dylan Andrews with but a second left in the second quarter. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Bruins have posted since January 17th.

UCLA can attribute much of their success to Eric Dailey Jr., who went 7 for 8 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

The victory got Arizona back to even at 4-4. As for UCLA, their win bumped their record up to 8-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Arizona hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 87.1 points per game. However, it's not like UCLA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Arizona's way against UCLA when the teams last played back in March, as Arizona made off with an 88-65 victory. Will Arizona repeat their success, or does UCLA have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Arizona has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UCLA.