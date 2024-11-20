Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Idaho State 2-3, UCLA 3-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UCLA. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Idaho State Bengals at 11:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.2 points per game this season.

Last Friday, everything came up roses for UCLA against Lehigh as the squad secured an 85-45 victory. The Bruins have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 31 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UCLA to victory, but perhaps none more so than Eric Dailey Jr., who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Aday Mara, who went 7 for 8 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Idaho State was just a bucket shy of victory on Monday and fell 62-61 to CS Fullerton.

Even though they lost, Idaho State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in nine consecutive matches dating back to last season.

UCLA's win was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-1. As for Idaho State, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UCLA has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Idaho State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

UCLA is a big 23.5-point favorite against Idaho State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bruins, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 21.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

