LIU Sharks @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: LIU 0-2, UCLA 2-0

What to Know

LIU has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the UCLA Bruins at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion. LIU might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Monday.

LIU and Pepperdine couldn't quite live up to the 160-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Sharks were completely outmatched by the Waves on the road and fell 88-53. LIU was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 39-18.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, LIU struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Pepperdine pulled down 15.

Meanwhile, the Bruins didn't have too much trouble with the Leopards at home on Friday as they won 68-50. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UCLA.

Among those leading the charge was Dylan Andrews, who earned 18 points. Sebastian Mack was another key contributor, earning 18 points.

The Waves' win bumped their season record to 3-1 while the Sharks' defeat dropped theirs to 0-2.

While only UCLA took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, the game looks promising for UCLA, as the team is favored by a full 32.5 points. They finished last season with a 17-13-1 record against the spread.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 32-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

