Halftime Report

Maryland is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UCLA 43-28.

Maryland entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will UCLA step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Maryland 7-4, UCLA 5-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Maryland has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the UCLA Bruins at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Maryland, who comes in off a win.

Last Tuesday, the Terrapins were able to grind out a solid victory over the Colonels, taking the game 73-67.

Maryland's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jahmir Young, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Donta Scott, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds.

UCLA came into the contest on Tuesday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They took a 76-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Matadors. It was the first time this season that UCLA let down their fans at home.

UCLA's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Sebastian Mack, who scored 27 points along with four steals, and Dylan Andrews who scored 22 points. Those 27 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Terrapins pushed their record up to 7-4 with that victory, which was their 18th straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.6 points per game. As for the Bruins, their loss ended a 22-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 5-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Maryland have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UCLA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Maryland took a serious blow against UCLA when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 87-60. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Maryland was down 49-20.

Odds

UCLA is a 3-point favorite against Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 129.5 points.

Series History

UCLA won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.