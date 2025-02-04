Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Michigan State 18-3, UCLA 15-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Michigan State Spartans and the UCLA Bruins are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pauley Pavilion. Coming off a loss in a game the Spartans were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Michigan State is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering USC just ended the team's 13-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 70-64 to the Trojans.

The losing side was boosted by Jeremy Fears Jr., who scored 12 points along with six assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, UCLA entered their tilt with Oregon on Thursday with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. They put a hurting on the Ducks to the tune of 78-52. The Bruins have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight games by 24 points or more this season.

UCLA got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Eric Dailey Jr. out in front who went 8 for 9 en route to 21 points. The dominant performance also gave Dailey Jr. a new career-high in field goal percentage (88.9%). Another player making a difference was Tyler Bilodeau, who went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus six rebounds.

Michigan State's defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 18-3. As for UCLA, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-6.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Michigan State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for UCLA, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6. Given Michigan State's sizable advantage in that area, UCLA will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only Michigan State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, UCLA is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2-1 against the spread).

Odds

UCLA is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Michigan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139 points.

Series History

Michigan State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against UCLA.