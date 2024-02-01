Who's Playing

Oregon State Beavers @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Oregon State 11-9, UCLA 9-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

Oregon State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pauley Pavilion. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Even though Oregon State has not done well against the Sun Devils recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Beavers walked away with an 84-71 victory over the Sun Devils. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.7% better than the opposition, as Oregon State's was.

Oregon State relied on the efforts of Tyler Bilodeau, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds, and Jordan Pope, who scored 19 points along with six assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Michael Rataj, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bruins strolled past the Trojans with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 65-50.

Dylan Andrews and Lazar Stefanovic were among the main playmakers for UCLA as the former scored 20 points and the latter almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. Andrews didn't help UCLA's cause all that much against the Wildcats two weeks ago but the same can't be said for this match.

The Beavers' win bumped their record up to 11-9. As for the Bruins, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-11 record this season.

Oregon State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-3 against the spread).

Not only did both teams in this Thursday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, UCLA is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

UCLA is a big 10.5-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bruins, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 125.5 points.

Series History

UCLA has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Oregon State.