Who's Playing
Oregon State Beavers @ UCLA Bruins
Current Records: Oregon State 13-18, UCLA 15-16
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Oregon State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UCLA Bruins are set to clash at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in a Pac-12 postseason contest.
After soaring to 92 points the game before, Oregon State faltered in their matchup on Saturday. The match between them and the Buffaloes wasn't particularly close, with the Beavers falling 73-57.
Despite the loss, Oregon State had strong showings from Dexter Akanno, who scored 15 points, and Tyler Bilodeau, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, UCLA came into Saturday's match having lost five straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against the Sun Devils by a score of 59-47 on Saturday. The win was just what UCLA needed coming off of a 88-65 defeat in their prior contest.
UCLA can attribute much of their success to Lazar Stefanovic, who scored 16 points along with six assists, and Adem Bona, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds.
The Beavers have not been sharp recently as the team's lost nine of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-18 record this season. As for the Bruins, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 15-16.
Oregon State came up short against UCLA when the teams last played back in February, falling 71-63. Can Oregon State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
UCLA has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Oregon State.
- Feb 01, 2024 - UCLA 71 vs. Oregon State 63
- Dec 28, 2023 - UCLA 69 vs. Oregon State 62
- Feb 09, 2023 - UCLA 62 vs. Oregon State 47
- Feb 26, 2022 - UCLA 94 vs. Oregon State 55
- Jan 15, 2022 - UCLA 81 vs. Oregon State 65
- Mar 11, 2021 - Oregon State 83 vs. UCLA 79
- Jan 30, 2021 - UCLA 57 vs. Oregon State 52
- Jan 23, 2020 - UCLA 62 vs. Oregon State 58
- Feb 21, 2019 - UCLA 68 vs. Oregon State 67
- Jan 13, 2019 - Oregon State 79 vs. UCLA 66