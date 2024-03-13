Who's Playing

Oregon State Beavers @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Oregon State 13-18, UCLA 15-16

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Oregon State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UCLA Bruins are set to clash at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in a Pac-12 postseason contest.

After soaring to 92 points the game before, Oregon State faltered in their matchup on Saturday. The match between them and the Buffaloes wasn't particularly close, with the Beavers falling 73-57.

Despite the loss, Oregon State had strong showings from Dexter Akanno, who scored 15 points, and Tyler Bilodeau, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, UCLA came into Saturday's match having lost five straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against the Sun Devils by a score of 59-47 on Saturday. The win was just what UCLA needed coming off of a 88-65 defeat in their prior contest.

UCLA can attribute much of their success to Lazar Stefanovic, who scored 16 points along with six assists, and Adem Bona, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Beavers have not been sharp recently as the team's lost nine of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-18 record this season. As for the Bruins, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 15-16.

Oregon State came up short against UCLA when the teams last played back in February, falling 71-63. Can Oregon State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UCLA has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Oregon State.