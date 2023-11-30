Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: UC Riverside 3-4, UCLA 4-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $2.49

What to Know

UCLA will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the UC Riverside Highlanders at 11:00 p.m. ET at Pauley Pavilion. The timing is sure in UCLA's favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while UC Riverside has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

The point spread may have favored UCLA last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 69-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. UCLA has struggled against Gonzaga recently, as their game last Thursday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, UCLA saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Lazar Stefanovic, who scored 16 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Sebastian Mack, who scored 16 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact UC Riverside proved on Sunday. They steamrolled past the Flames 109-63 at home.

Their wins bumped the Bruins to 4-2 and the Bulldogs to 4-1.

As mentioned, UCLA is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 19.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UCLA have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UC Riverside struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UCLA is a big 19.5-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 129 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCLA won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.