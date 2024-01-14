Who's Playing

Washington Huskies @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Washington 10-6, UCLA 6-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Washington has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Washington Huskies and the UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Washington, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make nine more threes than your opponent, a fact Washington proved on Thursday. They took down the Sun Devils 82-67.

Washington's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Sahvir Wheeler led the charge by scoring 24 points along with eight assists and six rebounds. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. Keion Brooks Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 22 points.

Meanwhile, UCLA's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They were completely outmatched by the Utes on the road and fell 90-44. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UCLA has scored all season.

The Huskies' victory bumped their record up to 10-6. As for the Bruins, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-10 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Washington just can't miss this season, having made 47.2% of their shots per game. It's a different story for UCLA, though, as they've only made 41% of their shots per game this season. Given Washington's sizeable advantage in that area, UCLA will need to find a way to close that gap.

Washington came up short against UCLA when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 70-61. Can Washington avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UCLA has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Washington.