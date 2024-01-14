Who's Playing
Washington Huskies @ UCLA Bruins
Current Records: Washington 10-6, UCLA 6-10
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Washington has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Washington Huskies and the UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Washington, who comes in off a win.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you make nine more threes than your opponent, a fact Washington proved on Thursday. They took down the Sun Devils 82-67.
Washington's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Sahvir Wheeler led the charge by scoring 24 points along with eight assists and six rebounds. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. Keion Brooks Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 22 points.
Meanwhile, UCLA's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They were completely outmatched by the Utes on the road and fell 90-44. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UCLA has scored all season.
The Huskies' victory bumped their record up to 10-6. As for the Bruins, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-10 record this season.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Washington just can't miss this season, having made 47.2% of their shots per game. It's a different story for UCLA, though, as they've only made 41% of their shots per game this season. Given Washington's sizeable advantage in that area, UCLA will need to find a way to close that gap.
Washington came up short against UCLA when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 70-61. Can Washington avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
UCLA has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Washington.
- Feb 02, 2023 - UCLA 70 vs. Washington 61
- Jan 01, 2023 - UCLA 74 vs. Washington 49
- Feb 28, 2022 - UCLA 77 vs. Washington 66
- Feb 19, 2022 - UCLA 76 vs. Washington 50
- Dec 05, 2021 - UCLA 2 vs. Washington 0
- Feb 13, 2021 - UCLA 64 vs. Washington 61
- Jan 16, 2021 - UCLA 81 vs. Washington 76
- Feb 15, 2020 - UCLA 67 vs. Washington 57
- Jan 02, 2020 - UCLA 66 vs. Washington 64
- Feb 02, 2019 - Washington 69 vs. UCLA 55