UCLA cancels Wednesday game against Montana amid wildfires in Los Angeles

Due to safety concerns stemming from wildfires in the greater Los Angeles area, UCLA has cancelled its previously scheduled Wednesday night game against Montana.

The school announced all other team workouts and practices for today have also been cancelled.

For those who had already purchased single-game tickets for the home game in Westwood, UCLA is divvying out refunds that will automatically be refunded. Season ticket holders will receive a credit for the cost of the game.

According to NBC News, the wildfires that swallowed up a large chunk of Ventura County on Wednesday were quickly moving towards Los Angeles, the nation's second largest city, as thousands moved to evacuate the area. More than 83,000 acres have been scorched as a result of the fires.