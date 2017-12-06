UCLA cancels Wednesday game against Montana amid wildfires in Los Angeles
The Bruins are also cancelling team workouts and practices
Due to safety concerns stemming from wildfires in the greater Los Angeles area, UCLA has cancelled its previously scheduled Wednesday night game against Montana.
The school announced all other team workouts and practices for today have also been cancelled.
For those who had already purchased single-game tickets for the home game in Westwood, UCLA is divvying out refunds that will automatically be refunded. Season ticket holders will receive a credit for the cost of the game.
According to NBC News, the wildfires that swallowed up a large chunk of Ventura County on Wednesday were quickly moving towards Los Angeles, the nation's second largest city, as thousands moved to evacuate the area. More than 83,000 acres have been scorched as a result of the fires.
-
Podcast: Villanova just keeps winning
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss Jay Wright's Wildcats and their win over Gonzaga
-
Wednesday's updated Top 25 (and 1)
The Irish fall from No. 4 to unranked in the Top 25 (and 1) after an ugly loss to Ball Sta...
-
Villanova stacking early victories again
The fourth-ranked Wildcats are 9-0 after beating No. 12 Gonzaga at Madison Square Garden
-
Arizona knocks off No. 7 Texas A&M
Arizona benefited from a couple of questionable calls down the stretch, but got the result...
-
Ball State tops No. 9 Irish at buzzer
The loss is the second for the Irish this week, but this one's a stunner.
-
Texas frosh Bamba soars in slam over VCU
Bamba flashed his near 8-foot wingspan in an incredible dunk over a VCU defender
Add a Comment