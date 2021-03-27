A year ago this week, five-star point guard Daishen Nix abruptly changed the course of his basketball career, spurning UCLA and announcing instead that he was signing to play with the G League Ignite team after signing with the Bruins.

Nix's decision caught UCLA and coach Mick Cronin completely off guard, and it raised questions about the future of how the new G League developmental program and college basketball could coexist. With the NBA more and more looking to invest resources in its new program, the lines were blurred in the case of Nix on what was above board, foreshadowing a gray area in recruitment that could pit top programs against the NBA's G League.

Speaking about the subject for the first time this week, Cronin cleared up the situation from his end and called out the G League.

"He wasn't committed; he was signed, sealed in November. He was qualified, he was admitted to UCLA," Cronin said on ESPN radio explaining the process. "Then he was actively recruited [by the G League]. People wanted to downplay that because that wasn't supposed to happen. And look, I've got no problem with the G League. Do your thing. Kids want to go, go. But let's keep it real now -- you did what you did. You recruited a signed player that was qualified because you crapped out on some other guys that didn't want to do it and you needed a point guard."

Cronin made clear that Nix's decision to abandon his UCLA commitment was not what irked him about the process -- nor was it that the G League actively recruited a player who had already signed with the program. What rattled Cronin was that the G League's message to get him to sign was what was told to Nix, prompting Cronin to put the NBA and its developmental league on blast.

"There were things that were said in the process that just wasn't right," Cronin said. "I know what was said to him. I know things that were told to convince him and scare him about UCLA not playing or college basketball not happening, and that's cool if that's how they want to do it. They don't give a damn about what the hell I say or what I think. I'm the least of their worries. Let's just call it what it is and downplay that the guy was committed and changed his mind. No, no, no, no. You actively recruited him, you knew he was signed, you did what you had to do because you needed a point guard for that team and that's fine. But let's call it what it is now: We're not on the same team."

The G League made waves last summer by signing Nix in addition to five-star recruits Jonathan Kuminga, Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd, all of whom would have garnered dozens of offers from across the country. Todd had committed to Michigan before backing out in April. Perhaps with the program more well-established, this chaos won't be the case moving forward. But how the G League approached its recruitment of committed players clearly ruffled feathers in the college basketball world.

"I just don't like the two-faced lies and acting like we didn't recruit the kid, we didn't know he was signed," he said. "Yes you did. You did what you did. That's fine. If that's how we're going to roll, then you may not get front row seats for your scouts at UCLA."