UCLA coach Steve Alford gets the contract extension he voluntarily gave up last year

UCLA coach Steve Alford has signed a one-year contract extension with the Bruins that runs through the end of the 2020-2021 season, the school announced Friday.

Alford is entering his fifth season at the helm of the Bruins and is coming off his most successful season, having won 31 games including a run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. Before last season, Alford voluntarily gave up a previously awarded extension he was given after the 201-14 season. The one-year extension is essentially UCLA paying Alford back the year he gave up.

"Steve did an outstanding job, helping to produce one of the nation's most exciting offensive teams in recent memory," UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero said in a statement. "There was a significant buzz about UCLA basketball around town and among the sellout crowds in Pauley Pavilion. As such, he certainly earned back the one-year extension that he had voluntarily returned prior to the season. We are looking forward to seeing what 2017-18 brings."

In Alford's four-seasons, he's coached the Bruins to a 96-45 overall record and produced nine NBA first-round picks, including 2017 No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. And while UCLA doesn't project to have a transcendent talent such as Ball leading the way in 2017, the Bruins boast the preseason No. 20 team in our Top 25 (and 1), and bring in three top-40 recruits -- lead by Chula Vista native and five-star point guard Jaylen Hands.