UCLA junior point guard Aaron Holiday declares for 2018 NBA Draft

After a stellar junior season in which he led UCLA in scoring, steals and assists, point guard Aaron Holiday has made himself available for the 2018 NBA Draft.

Holiday announced the news on Twitter by thanking those close to him.

After much thought and consideration, my family and I feel it is in my best interest to declare for the 2018 NBA draft. I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play this sport. I also want to thank my family, my coaches , UCLA, and the fans for always supporting me. — Aaron Holiday (@AHoliday03) March 27, 2018

Holiday will sign with an agent, thus forfeiting his final year of eligibility with the NCAA after a season in which he led the Pac-12 with 20.3 points per game. He also averaged 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Last season Holiday showed great promise in a secondary role behind one-and-done point guard Lonzo Ball, but he took on an alpha role in the 2017-18 season and thrived, potentially playing his way in to the back end of the first round of the NBA Draft.

Although Holiday's departure will leave coach Steve Alford with two departures at point guard in two seasons, the Bruins have recruited well to sustain the NBA blows. Next season, freshman Jaylen Hands will likely see an increased role sharing ball-handling duties, as will incoming four-star Tyger Campbell, who committed to the Bruins in February.

Aaron will become the third member of his family to play in the NBA, joining Justin Holiday, who is with the Chicago Bulls, and Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans.