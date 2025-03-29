New Mexico lost its leading scorer to a major conference team for a second consecutive season on Friday as Lobos guard Donovan Dent announced his commitment to the UCLA Bruins just days after entering the transfer portal. Dent, the Mountain West Player of the Year, is the second Lobos star to leave the team in as many years after winning Player of the Year honors in the league, joining current Texas Tech star JT Toppin.

Dent, a Corona, California, product, returns to his home state of California as one of the crown jewels of a loaded portal class. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 2 player in the portal and a five-star transfer, developing from his four-star pedigree in 2022 in which he was only lightly recruited.

Dent scored 21 points and dished out six assists in New Mexico's win over Marquette in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Lobos lost to Michigan State in the Round of 32, setting off an exodus that includes coach Richard Pitino, who left for Marquette. Dent was the first New Mexico player to win conference POY since 2012-13 and was the only player in Division-I averaging 20-plus points (20.4) and five-plus assists per game (6.4).

Here's what the Bruins are getting in Dent, via an evaluation from 247Sports Director of Scouting, Adam Finkelstein:

Dent has extreme burst and speed with the ball in his hands. He can create tempo going north to south and was the engine that fueled the 7th fastest team in country last season. He also gets paint touches in a half-court game. He can blow right by most defenders with straight line drives, is a constant threat to turn the corner in a ball-screen, and can navigate traffic with his tight handle. While he's not especially big or long, he still finishes at a steady 55% clip at the rim. Dent has made great strides with his shooting and while he's selective with his attempts now, he shot 54% on unguarded catch and shoot threes last year. He's also a very good passer, specifically connecting with his roll man off ball screens, but was somewhat turnover prone last season. Defensively, he's quick and feisty, but can be undersized in certain matchups.

Dent averaged a career-high 20.4 points per game as a junior this season with New Mexico and added 6.4 assists per game, which ranked first and second among all Mountain West players, respectively.

Dent's commitment gives UCLA the No. 2 transfer portal class behind fellow Big Ten foe Iowa, which has two commitments — including one from 5-star guard Bennett Stirtz.

