Former UCLA star Bill Walton, a two-time NCAA champion with the Bruins and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee in the 1993 class, said this week that he opposes his alma mater's imminent move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten and "hopes it does not happen."

In an open letter published by Pac-12 columnist John Canzano, Walton penned more than 500 words explaining why he was against the move and why he thought it best UCLA -- for myriad reasons -- stay put in the Pac-12.

"I'm a California native, resident, engaged citizen, voter, and taxpayer. I'm a product of California's terrific public school systems. I'm a proud UCLA alum," he wrote. "I am not in favor of UCLA's recent announced decision to leave the Pac-12 Conference of Champions, nor their desire to join the Big Ten. I don't like this attempted move, I don't support it, [and] I hope it does not happen."

Walton has long been a fan of UCLA in his post-playing career and emerged an ardent supporter of the Pac-12, which he has endearingly called the "Conference of Champions" during his broadcasting career with ESPN. He's also been unafraid to speak his mind from topics ranging from mushrooms to the transfer portal to, um, howling sounds live on air. So of course on a topic such as this, he did not filter his thoughts.

"I don't believe that joining the Big 10 is in the best interest of UCLA, its students, its athletes, its alumni, its fans, the rest of the UC system, the State of California, or the world at large," he said. ... "My hope and dream is that this proposed move by UCLA, my alma mater, will be rescinded."