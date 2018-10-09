UCLA loses second freshman from highly-regarded top-10 recruiting class in Tyger Campbell
Campbell signed with the Bruins as a top-100 four-star prospect who could have been a steady-handed player at point guard
The injury bug has gone viral in Westwood and as a result, UCLA is down yet another star recruit.
The program announced on Tuesday that Tyger Campbell, a four-star freshman guard who was part of UCLA's No. 6 recruiting class in the 2018 cycle, sustained a torn ACL in his left knee at practice Sunday and will miss the entire 2018-19 season. Campbell was rated as the No. 91 player nationally out of La Lumiere High School.
Campbell's injury is but the latest in a slew of them for the Bruins, who less than two weeks ago was ruled out Shareef O'Neal for the 2018-19 season because of a medical issue related to his heart. Reserve power forward Alex Olesinski , who averaged 4.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in limited usage last season, is also expected to be out for a significant period of time due to a foot injury.
Campbell, who came highly-regarded to UCLA as a ball-handler, could have helped ease the workload at point guard for UCLA as a freshman. His absence should only increase the mighty workload sophomore Jaylen Hands is readying to bear at point guard both as a distributor and scorer.
UCLA returns Kris Wilkes, Hands, Prince Ali, Alex Olesinski, Chris Smith, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill from last year's 21-win team and ranks No. 18 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) going into the season.
