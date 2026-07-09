UCLA lands Serbian star Nikola Kusturica, potential No. 1 pick in 2028 NBA Draft, over Kentucky, Michigan

Prized international wing Nikola Kusturica committed to UCLA on Thursday, sources confirmed to CBS Sports, giving Mick Cronin a massive talent influx at a huge position of need after losing Baylor transfer Tounde Yessoufou to St. John's last month. Kusturica is a 6-foot-8 wing who just dropped 37 points on Team USA in Sunday's championship game of the FIBA U17 World Cup.

The Serbian native just turned 17 in April, meaning he will have two years to play college ball before being eligible for the 2028 NBA Draft. UCLA inked Kusturica to a multi-year deal, beating out the likes of Michigan and Kentucky for the star wing. Kusturica will be one of the youngest players in college basketball next season, alongside Duke incoming phenom Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje, who also just turned 17 in May and won't be eligible (aka turn 19) for the NBA Draft until 2028, like Kusturica.

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Boumtje-Boumtje deposited 20 points, 15 rebounds, four treys and three blocks to lead Team USA to a 107-81 win in the head-to-head matchup against Kusturica's Serbian outfit.

It marks a significant shift in the pathway to the NBA. Boumtje-Boumtje and Kusturica were teammates at FC Barcelona. They could have stayed in Spain to develop for one more year, played one season of college basketball and then entered the 2028 NBA Draft after turning 19.

Instead, both international superstars are choosing to come to college early, take their lumps as the youngest guys in the player pool and cash two years of NIL paychecks before heading off to the league. It's certainly an understandable pathway to avoid the NCAA's red tape that is being unleashed on older international prospects who are trying to swerve into the college basketball money pit.

We'll now have two full years to compare and contrast a pair of outstanding prospects who look more than capable of being the No. 1 pick in 2028.

Let the debate begin.

UCLA's updated outlook

There may be a little PTSD after UCLA's international foray in 2023-24 crashed and burned. Aday Mara was supposed to be a lottery pick. He became one … for Michigan. Berke Buyuktuncel played his best basketball … for Nebraska (and now he's at Vanderbilt, where he'll be fantastic). Jan Vide and Ilane Fibleuil didn't pop for the Bruins and transferred after one season under Cronin.

But Kusturica is totally different.

The 6-foot-8 wing's superpower is cutting and activity. The motor is always revving, which should endear him to Cronin and this UCLA coaching staff. Patience will be required for a 17-year-old who will have to play a vastly different off-ball role at UCLA after moving across the globe, but there's room at the inn for Kusturica to be a Day One starter on the wing with superstar potential in 2027-28 after a year building up his body in UCLA's strength and conditioning program.

Kusturica serves as the final piece of a busy UCLA offseason. Tyler Bilodeau, Skyy Clark and Donovan Dent all exhausted eligibility, but Cronin retained three starters in point guard Trent Perry, smooth forward Eric Dailey Jr. and big man Xavier Booker, who took major strides down the stretch of his first season in Westwood.

Kusturica joins light-it-up, Texas Tech transfer guard Jaylen Petty, rugged Auburn transfer forward Filip Jovic, Butler transfer guard Azavier Robinson, Mississippi State forward Sergej Macura and four-star defensive wing Joe Philon as UCLA's most notable newcomers.

UCLA does not project to have elite interior defense, but it looks every bit the part of a top-25 team in 2026-27 with Perry and Petty forming a dynamic shot-making backcourt to complement Dailey and Kusturica, who can both operate as mismatch hunters. Kusturica earned 22 (!) free throw attempts in the showdown against Boumtje-Boumtje and Team USA. That ability to deck it and slash to the cup is certainly a welcome complement for a UCLA starting lineup that has shooting at all five positions, leaving the paint open for Kusturica's slick drives.

The mental makeup matters here, too. Kusturica has the reputation of a tireless competitor. That fits right in with Perry and especially Petty, who might be generously listed at 6-foot-1 but plays with a fearlessness that you just can't teach.

UCLA looks poised to be a real threat in a wide-open Big Ten that features three stacked rosters in Michigan, Michigan State and Illinois, and a whole bunch of new-look outfits after that.

UCLA starting lineup projection

G Trent Perry

G Jaylen Petty (Texas Tech transfer)

F Nikola Kusturica

F Eric Dailey Jr.

F Xavier Booker

Top bench options: F Filip Jovic, G Stink Robinson, G Eric Freeny, F Brandon Williams, F Joe Philon, F Sergej Macura