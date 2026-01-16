To have any hope of competing for a Big Ten championship, home games have to be no-brainer wins. For the last few years, that hasn't been the case for Ohio State. The Buckeyes have lost 18 home contests since the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Ohio State (11-5 overall, 3-3 in the Big Ten) has let Nebraska and Illinois walk into the Schott and emerge with roadkills in the past five weeks. The script has to flip quickly for Jake Diebler and Co., starting Saturday against UCLA (12-5, 4-4 in Big Ten play) in a game that both squads could certainly use to boost their resumes.

Where to watch UCLA vs. Ohio State live

Date: Saturday, Jan. 17 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+ Premium

College basketball picks, schedule: Predictions for Top 25 games with Duke, Florida, Purdue in action Saturday Kyle Boone

UCLA vs. Ohio State: Need to know

Who is the best guard on the floor? Bruce Thornton's head-to-head showdown with Donovan Dent is the headliner of this Big Ten bout. Thornton has played like an All-American for Ohio State, averaging 20.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting a sizzling 44% from 3-point range. Conversely, Dent, a preseason All-American, has been mired in a miserable shooting slump in his first season in Westwood. The UCLA senior went 0-for-6 from the field against Penn State, but he's still highly dangerous, especially in the open floor. Ohio State does not have elite rim protection either, so Dent will have his opportunities to wiggle his way to the tin. Thornton is Ohio State's best offensive player and best defensive player. He will likely get the assignment on Dent. If he can keep him from turning the corner in ball screens, Ohio State can keep Dent under wraps.

Will Juni Mobley shine against Mick Cronin's hedge-and-help defense? UCLA's defensive structure can be vulnerable to off-ball shooters. I don't see a path for Ohio State to find success offensively without Mobley beating the Bruins over the top. The 6-2 sophomore guard is a dynamic shooter who can also be notoriously streaky. He hit 14 combined treys against Nebraska, Rutgers and Grambling State, but Mobley had an off night the last time out against Washington (3 points on 1-5 shooting with three turnovers). Ohio State needs Good Mobley to win at home.

What's the plan against Tyler Bilodeau? Dent got the most preseason hype, but Bilodeau has been UCLA's best player. The 6-9, 235-pound forward is four missed free throws away from being in the lofty 50-40-90 club. He is one of the best offensive players in the Big Ten with a polished game. He can drill pick-and-pop 3s. Bilodeau can go to work on the block or in the mid-post game. He's also an expert foul-drawer, who has started to sharpen a nifty rip-through move to catch defenders with their hands in the cookie jar. Ohio State can throw freshman Amare Bynum or veteran Devin Royal at him. If Christoph Tilly is healthy, the Ohio State 7-footer could get some opportunities, too. Pick-and-pop bigs have smoked Ohio State a few times this year, and Bilodeau enters Saturday with a ton of confidence after cracking double figures in each of the last 10 games.

UCLA vs. Ohio State prediction, picks

There are a few schematic advantages for Ohio State in this one. Ohio State has been very good at limiting transition opportunities this season, which is essential against Dent, who can be a one-man fastbreak. It also has enough capable decision-makers and off-ball shooters to find open shots against UCLA's patented pressure defense. The Bruins also don't have that interior enforcer who can poke at Ohio State's shaky rim defense. Against high-major competition, UCLA's offense manages just a 30% rim rate. That is one of the worst marks in the country. If this becomes a jump-shooting competition, Ohio State has the edge. This feels like a game where UCLA sorely misses veteran Skyy Clark, who is nursing a hamstring injury and is doubtful to play. In the last game of a long road trip to the East, UCLA runs out of gas late. Pick: Ohio State -3.5

Who will win and cover in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine to get picks from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times and is up more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated spread picks the past six years.