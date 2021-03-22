The No. 11 seed UCLA Bruins will be playing their third game in five days when they square off with the 14th-seeded Abilene Christian Wildcats in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. UCLA (19-9) erased a 14-point deficit in a First Four overtime victory over Michigan State before knocking off sixth-seeded BYU 73-62 to advance to the Round of 32. Unheralded Abilene Christian (24-4) pulled off one of the shockers of the first round with a last-second victory over third-seeded Texas.

Tip-off is set for 5:15 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Awaiting the winner in the Sweet 16 will be either Alabama or Maryland. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bruins as a 4.5-point favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 133 in the latest UCLA vs. Abilene Christian odds. Before making any Abilene Christian vs. UCLA picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned almost $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UCLA vs. Abilene Christian in the NCAA Tournament 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Abilene Christian vs. UCLA:

UCLA vs. Abilene Christian spread: UCLA -4.5

UCLA vs. Abilene Christian over-under: 133 points

UCLA vs. Abilene Christian money line: UCLA -200; Abilene Christian +170

UCLA: The Bruins are 4-11 against the spread in their last 15

ACU: The Wildcats 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games

Why UCLA can cover

Five players average in double figures for the Bruins, paced by sophomore guard Johnny Juzang, whose availability was in doubt Saturday after suffering a sprained ankle vs. Michigan State. He showed no ill effects from the injury by scoring 19 of his game-high 27 points in the first half against BYU. Juzang had 23 points in the First Four contest and is only the third UCLA player to score at least 20 points in his first two NCAA Tournament games.

Junior swingman Jaime Jaquez Jr. and sophomore guard Jules Bernard rank second and third on the Bruins in scoring at 12.3 and 10.6 points, respectively. Both players are riding streaks of five consecutive games with double-digit points, with Jaquez averaging 15.8 and Bernard 16.0 in that stretch. UCLA has committed only 12 turnovers in two NCAA Tournament games and its ability to protect the ball will be pivotal against Abilene Christian's defense.

Why Abilene Christian can cover

Nine players average between 12.0 and 5.6 points for the Wildcats, led by 7-foot senior center Kolton Kohl, who has scored only 13 points total in the past two games after hitting double figures in 13 of his previous 14. Junior forward Joe Pleasant is the team's best 3-pointer shooter at 47.6 percent and its worst at the free throw line (59.8). He has hit 13 of his last 18 3-pointers and buried two free throws with 1.2 seconds left to beat Texas.

The Wildcats led the country with an average of 20.3 forced turnovers and lived up to the reputation by harassing Texas into a season-worst 23 miscues. Abilene Christian permitted only 60.5 points per game and ranked No. 1 in the country in defensive efficiency, limiting opponents to 83.5 points allowed per 100 possessions. Abilene Christian held Texas to 52 points -- 23 below its average -- and only 40 field goal attempts.

How to make Abilene Christian vs. UCLA picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 142 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UCLA vs. Abilene Christian? And which side of the spread hits over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.