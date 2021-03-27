The 11th-seeded UCLA Bruins meet the second-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide in a Sweet 16 matchup on Sunday in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. UCLA (20-9), which is making its 50th tournament appearance, is competing in its 35th Sweet 16. Alabama (26-6), which is taking part in its 21st NCAA Tournament, has reached the regional semifinals eight times. The teams have met once before in the tournament, with UCLA posting a 62-59 triumph on March 18, 2006, in the second round of that year's event. The Bruins would go on to reach the Final Four.

Tip-off from Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. UCLA leads the all-time series 3-2. The Crimson Tide are 6.5-point favorites in the latest UCLA vs. Alabama odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 145.5.

UCLA vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -6.5

UCLA vs. Alabama over-under: 145.5 points

UCLA vs. Alabama money line: UCLA +230, Alabama -280

UCLA: Ranked No. 1 in the Pac-12 in fewest turnovers per game at 10.9

BAMA: The Crimson Tide's 26 wins are tied for the second-most in a season in program history

Why Alabama can cover

The Crimson Tide, who have won 11 of 12, are led by sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford. He scored 21 points in Monday's win over Maryland and is averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and two assists per game. He has registered 28 steals and has reached double figures in 26 games, including one double-double. He scored a season-high 27 points in a win over Vanderbilt on Feb. 20.

Sophomore guard Jahvon Quinerly has reached double figures in each of the past 14 games, including 14 points against Maryland in the Round of 32. For the season, Quinerly is averaging 12.7 points, 3.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game. He is hitting 48.7 percent of his field goals, including 44.2 percent from 3-point range. He has reached double figures in 22 games, including a season-high 24 against Mississippi on Dec. 29.

Why UCLA can cover

Since beating Michigan State in the First Four, the Bruins have been on a roll and one of the main reasons is the play of sophomore guard Johnny Juzang, who is averaging 22.3 points over the team's three NCAA Tournament games. He scored 27 points and grabbed five rebounds in Saturday's first round win over sixth-seeded BYU and followed that up with a 17-point, three-rebound effort against Abilene Christian in Monday's second-round matchup. Juzang, who earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors, is averaging 15.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this season.

Also powering the Bruins is sophomore guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., who poured in a career-high 27 points in the First Four win over Michigan State. Jaquez earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors and was also named to the league's five-person All-Defensive Team. In 29 starts, he is averaging 12.2 points and 6.1 rebounds, and ranked fourth in the Pac-12 in minutes per game (34.3).

