Who's Playing
Arizona @ UCLA
Regular Season Records: Arizona 27-6; UCLA 29-4
What to Know
The #2 UCLA Bruins and the #8 Arizona Wildcats are set to clash at 10:30 p.m. ET March 11 at T-Mobile Arena in the fourth round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. The Bruins earned an 82-73 win in their most recent matchup against Arizona in March.
UCLA earned some more postseason success in their contest on Friday. They enjoyed a cozy 75-56 victory over the Oregon Ducks. UCLA's guard Tyger Campbell looked sharp as he had 28 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, Arizona didn't have too much trouble with the Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday as they won 78-59. Arizona got double-digit scores from four players: forward Azuolas Tubelis (17), center Oumar Ballo (14), guard Cedric Henderson Jr. (14), and guard Pelle Larsson (11).
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bruins are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Two stats to keep an eye on: UCLA comes into the game boasting the sixth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 60.3. But the Wildcats rank fourth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 83.3 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $116.00
Odds
The Bruins are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UCLA have won ten out of their last 17 games against Arizona.
- Mar 04, 2023 - UCLA 82 vs. Arizona 73
- Jan 21, 2023 - Arizona 58 vs. UCLA 52
- Mar 12, 2022 - Arizona 84 vs. UCLA 76
- Feb 03, 2022 - Arizona 76 vs. UCLA 66
- Jan 25, 2022 - UCLA 75 vs. Arizona 59
- Feb 18, 2021 - UCLA 74 vs. Arizona 60
- Jan 09, 2021 - UCLA 81 vs. Arizona 76
- Feb 29, 2020 - UCLA 69 vs. Arizona 64
- Feb 08, 2020 - UCLA 65 vs. Arizona 52
- Jan 26, 2019 - UCLA 90 vs. Arizona 69
- Mar 09, 2018 - Arizona 78 vs. UCLA 67
- Feb 08, 2018 - UCLA 82 vs. Arizona 74
- Mar 10, 2017 - Arizona 86 vs. UCLA 75
- Feb 25, 2017 - UCLA 77 vs. Arizona 72
- Jan 21, 2017 - Arizona 96 vs. UCLA 85
- Feb 12, 2016 - Arizona 81 vs. UCLA 75
- Jan 07, 2016 - UCLA 87 vs. Arizona 84