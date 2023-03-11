Who's Playing

Arizona @ UCLA

Regular Season Records: Arizona 27-6; UCLA 29-4

What to Know

The #2 UCLA Bruins and the #8 Arizona Wildcats are set to clash at 10:30 p.m. ET March 11 at T-Mobile Arena in the fourth round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. The Bruins earned an 82-73 win in their most recent matchup against Arizona in March.

UCLA earned some more postseason success in their contest on Friday. They enjoyed a cozy 75-56 victory over the Oregon Ducks. UCLA's guard Tyger Campbell looked sharp as he had 28 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Arizona didn't have too much trouble with the Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday as they won 78-59. Arizona got double-digit scores from four players: forward Azuolas Tubelis (17), center Oumar Ballo (14), guard Cedric Henderson Jr. (14), and guard Pelle Larsson (11).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bruins are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Two stats to keep an eye on: UCLA comes into the game boasting the sixth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 60.3. But the Wildcats rank fourth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 83.3 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $116.00

Odds

The Bruins are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCLA have won ten out of their last 17 games against Arizona.