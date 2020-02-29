UCLA vs. Arizona: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch UCLA vs. Arizona basketball game
Who's Playing
Arizona @ UCLA
Current Records: Arizona 19-9; UCLA 18-11
What to Know
Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the UCLA Bruins and the Arizona Wildcats will face off at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA is coming into the game hot, having won six in a row.
The Bruins came out on top in a nail-biter against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday, sneaking past 75-72. Having forecasted a close victory for UCLA, the oddsmakers were right on the money. They got double-digit scores from five players: guard Jake Kyman (21), forward Jalen Hill (13), guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (13), forward Cody Riley (11), and guard Tyger Campbell (10).
Meanwhile, Arizona came up short against the Southern California Trojans on Thursday, falling 57-48. Guard Nico Mannion had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
UCLA's win brought them up to 18-11 while Arizona's loss pulled them down to 19-9. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UCLA enters the matchup with 6.9 steals per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. But Arizona comes into the contest boasting the fourth fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 4.5. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UCLA have won five out of their last nine games against Arizona.
- Feb 08, 2020 - UCLA 65 vs. Arizona 52
- Jan 26, 2019 - UCLA 90 vs. Arizona 69
- Mar 09, 2018 - Arizona 78 vs. UCLA 67
- Feb 08, 2018 - UCLA 82 vs. Arizona 74
- Mar 10, 2017 - Arizona 86 vs. UCLA 75
- Feb 25, 2017 - UCLA 77 vs. Arizona 72
- Jan 21, 2017 - Arizona 96 vs. UCLA 85
- Feb 12, 2016 - Arizona 81 vs. UCLA 75
- Jan 07, 2016 - UCLA 87 vs. Arizona 84
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Picks, predictions for Saturday's games
Our experts pick the winners of the Spartans vs. the Terrapins, Kentucky vs. Auburn and the...
-
Duke vs. Virginia odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Virginia matchup 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs. Auburn odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Auburn matchup 10,000...
-
Kansas vs. KSU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kansas vs. Kansas State matchup 10,000...
-
Villanova vs. Providence odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Villanova vs. Providence matchup...
-
Kentucky goes for SEC title vs. Auburn
Kentucky is playing for an SEC regular-season championship against Auburn on Saturday
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish