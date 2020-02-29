UCLA vs. Arizona: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Arizona @ UCLA

Current Records: Arizona 19-9; UCLA 18-11

What to Know

Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the UCLA Bruins and the Arizona Wildcats will face off at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA is coming into the game hot, having won six in a row.

The Bruins came out on top in a nail-biter against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday, sneaking past 75-72. Having forecasted a close victory for UCLA, the oddsmakers were right on the money. They got double-digit scores from five players: guard Jake Kyman (21), forward Jalen Hill (13), guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (13), forward Cody Riley (11), and guard Tyger Campbell (10).

Meanwhile, Arizona came up short against the Southern California Trojans on Thursday, falling 57-48. Guard Nico Mannion had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

UCLA's win brought them up to 18-11 while Arizona's loss pulled them down to 19-9. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UCLA enters the matchup with 6.9 steals per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. But Arizona comes into the contest boasting the fourth fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 4.5. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCLA have won five out of their last nine games against Arizona.