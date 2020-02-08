UCLA vs. Arizona odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 8 predictions from proven computer model

The No. 23 Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. The Wildcats are 16-6 overall and 11-1 at home, while UCLA is 12-11 overall and 3-4 on the road. Both teams have been relatively average against the spread this season, with UCLA at 11-12 and Arizona at 12-10.

The two sides have also split their last four meetings both straight up and against the spread. The Wildcats are favored by 12.5 points in the latest UCLA vs. Arizona odds, while the over-under is set at 137.5. Before entering any Arizona vs. UCLA picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Arizona vs. UCLA spread: Arizona -12.5

Arizona vs. UCLA over-under: 137.5 points

Arizona vs. UCLA money line: Arizona -932, UCLA +623

What you need to know about Arizona

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Arizona beat USC 85-80 on Thursday. Five players on Arizona scored in the double digits: guard Nico Mannion (20), guard Josh Green (18), forward Zeke Nnaji (18), forward Stone Gettings (12), and forward Ira Lee (10). Nnaji (16.3 ppg), Mannion (14.5 ppg) and Green (12.0 ppg) lead the way as scorers for the Wildcats and they're leading the Pac-12 in scoring during conference play (74.7 ppg).

What you need to know about UCLA

UCLA, meanwhile, lost to Arizona State on the road by a decisive 84-66 margin in its last outing. The top scorer for UCLA was forward Cody Riley (16 points). Chris Smith leads the Bruins in scoring with 12.6 points per game and UCLA is 6-2 straight up in games where he has scored at least 15 points. The Bruins are also one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the nation and they'll need second-chance points to work in their favorites to pull off the upset on Saturday.

A couple stats to consider in this matchup: Arizona ranks fourth in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 4.5 on average. But UCLA comes into the contest boasting the 35th most steals per game in college basketball at seven. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

