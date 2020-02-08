UCLA vs. Arizona odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 8 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between UCLA and Arizona. Here are the results:
The No. 23 Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. The Wildcats are 16-6 overall and 11-1 at home, while UCLA is 12-11 overall and 3-4 on the road. Both teams have been relatively average against the spread this season, with UCLA at 11-12 and Arizona at 12-10.
The two sides have also split their last four meetings both straight up and against the spread. The Wildcats are favored by 12.5 points in the latest UCLA vs. Arizona odds, while the over-under is set at 137.5. Before entering any Arizona vs. UCLA picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 14 of the 2019-20 season on a 33-15 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Arizona vs. UCLA. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for UCLA vs. Arizona:
- Arizona vs. UCLA spread: Arizona -12.5
- Arizona vs. UCLA over-under: 137.5 points
- Arizona vs. UCLA money line: Arizona -932, UCLA +623
What you need to know about Arizona
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Arizona beat USC 85-80 on Thursday. Five players on Arizona scored in the double digits: guard Nico Mannion (20), guard Josh Green (18), forward Zeke Nnaji (18), forward Stone Gettings (12), and forward Ira Lee (10). Nnaji (16.3 ppg), Mannion (14.5 ppg) and Green (12.0 ppg) lead the way as scorers for the Wildcats and they're leading the Pac-12 in scoring during conference play (74.7 ppg).
What you need to know about UCLA
UCLA, meanwhile, lost to Arizona State on the road by a decisive 84-66 margin in its last outing. The top scorer for UCLA was forward Cody Riley (16 points). Chris Smith leads the Bruins in scoring with 12.6 points per game and UCLA is 6-2 straight up in games where he has scored at least 15 points. The Bruins are also one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the nation and they'll need second-chance points to work in their favorites to pull off the upset on Saturday.
A couple stats to consider in this matchup: Arizona ranks fourth in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 4.5 on average. But UCLA comes into the contest boasting the 35th most steals per game in college basketball at seven. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How to make UCLA vs. Arizona picks
The model has simulated Arizona vs. UCLA 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins UCLA vs. Arizona? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Arizona vs. UCLA spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bracketology: NCAA reveals early bracket
The committee's early bracket of the top 16 revealed on CBS had a few surprises
-
Bracket preview show to air Saturday
Get an early peek at which teams are at the top of the selection committee's seed list
-
Report: Bob Knight returning to Indiana
Knight was shown the door in Bloomington in 2000, and he's long held a grudge about his icy...
-
Top 25 And 1: Maryland up to No. 7
The Terrapins will take a six-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Nebraska
-
Duke vs. UNC odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. UNC game 10,000 times.
-
Villanova vs. Seton Hall odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Villanova vs. Seton Hall game 10,000...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home