UCLA vs. Arizona State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Arizona State @ UCLA

Current Records: Arizona State 19-8; UCLA 17-11

What to Know

The UCLA Bruins haven't won a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils since Feb. 23 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Bruins and ASU will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET at Pauley Pavilion. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

UCLA was able to grind out a solid victory over the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, winning 70-63. The over/under? 133. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here. UCLA got double-digit scores from four players: forward Cody Riley (16), guard Tyger Campbell (15), guard Chris Smith (14), and guard Jake Kyman (12).

Meanwhile, ASU escaped with a win against the Oregon State Beavers by the margin of a single free throw, 74-73. The Sun Devils' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Remy Martin led the charge as he had 17 points.

The Bruins are now 17-11 while ASU sits at 19-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UCLA enters the contest with only 5.7 steals given up per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball. But ASU ranks 20th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 7.8 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Bruins are a 3.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 141

Series History

UCLA and Arizona State both have four wins in their last eight games.