A Pac-12 battle is on tap Thursday between the UCLA Bruins and the Arizona State Sun Devils at 10:30 p.m. ET at Desert Financial Arena. ASU is 4-3 overall and 1-2 at home, while UCLA is 7-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Bruins are 8-2-1 against the spread in their last 11 games against a team with a winning straight-up record. The Sun Devils are 8-2-1 against the spread in their last 11 games as a home underdog.

The home team is 15-4-2 against the spread in the last 21 meetings between UCLA and Arizona State. The Bruins are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Arizona State vs. UCLA odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 144. Before entering any UCLA vs. Arizona State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Arizona State vs. UCLA spread: Arizona State +1.5

Arizona State vs. UCLA over-under: 144 points

Arizona State vs. UCLA money line: Arizona State +100, UCLA -120

What you need to know about Arizona State

The Sun Devils fell short against UTEP on Dec. 16, losing 76-63. Josh Christopher scored 24 points and pulled down six rebounds in the loss.

Remy Martin leads Arizona State with 16.9 points and 3.6 assists per game. Josh Christopher pulls down a team-high 4.6 rebounds per game. The Sun Devils allow 76.6 point per game defensively.

What you need to know about UCLA

The Bruins came out on top against Colorado on Saturday, earning a 65-62 victory. Five UCLA players scored in double digits: Jaime Jaquez Jr. with 14 points, Jules Bernard with 12, Tyger Campbell with 11 and Cody Riley and Johnny Juzang each with 10.

Jacquez leads UCLA in scoring at 13.3 points per game. Jalen Hill pulls down a team-best 6.6 rebounds per game, and Campbell dishes a team-best 7.2 assists per outing.

