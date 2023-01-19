The No. 5 UCLA Bruins will try to extend their longest winning streak in six seasons when they face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday night. UCLA has rattled off 13 consecutive victories, using a strong second half to pick up a 68-54 win against Colorado on Saturday. Arizona State can move into a tie atop the Pac-12 standings with a win on Thursday night.

Arizona State vs. UCLA spread: UCLA -5

Arizona State vs. UCLA over/under: 135 points

Arizona State vs. UCLA money line: Arizona State +175, UCLA -210

Why Arizona State can cover

Arizona State has a chance to move into a tie atop the conference standings on Thursday night, as it enters this contest riding a four-game winning streak. The Sun Devils put up 90 points in a blowout win over Oregon last Thursday before coming from behind in a 74-69 final at Oregon State on Saturday. They allowed just 27 points on 29.6% shooting in the second half of their win against the Beavers.

Their defense ranks No. 19 in defensive block percentage after swatting nine Oregon State shots, bumping their average to 5.3 on the season. They are holding opponents to a 41.9% clip from 2-point range, which ranks sixth in the country. Senior guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. leads four double-digit scorers with 12.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, while junior guard DJ Horne is adding 12.1 points and 3.8 boards.

Why UCLA can cover

UCLA is one of the hottest teams in college basketball, sitting atop the Pac-12 standings after winning 13 games in a row. The Bruins have four players shooting at least 52.1% from 2-point range, and they are scoring 61.7% of their total points from inside the arc. David Singleton, who is one of those four players, is shooting 44% from beyond the arc and has made a team-best 37 attempts from 3-point land.

Senior guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads UCLA with 16.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, while junior guard Jaylen Clark is adding 14.2 points and 6.8 rebounds. Singleton (10.2) and Tyger Campbell (13.3) are both scoring in double figures as well, giving UCLA one of the most balanced lineups in the country. The Bruins have covered the spread in six of their last eight games and have won four of the last five meetings between these teams.

