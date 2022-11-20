Who's Playing

No. 5 Baylor @ No. 8 UCLA

Current Records: Baylor 3-1; UCLA 3-1

What to Know

The #5 Baylor Bears will take on the #8 UCLA Bruins at 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. Baylor is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

The Bears came up short against the Virginia Cavaliers this past Friday, falling 86-79. The losing side was boosted by guard LJ Cryer, who had 19 points.

Meanwhile, UCLA came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini this past Friday, falling 79-70. Guard Tyger Campbell (22 points) and guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (20 points) were the top scorers for UCLA.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.