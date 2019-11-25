UCLA vs. Brigham Young: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

UCLA (home) vs. Brigham Young (away)

Current Records: UCLA 4-1; Brigham Young 3-2

What to Know

The Brigham Young Cougars will take on the UCLA Bruins at 11:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Lahaina Civic Center.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 21 turnovers, the Boise State Broncos took down BYU 72-68. G TJ Haws had a rough night: he played for 36 minutes with on 5-for-16 shooting and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, UCLA also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (17) and lost 88-78 to the Hofstra Pride. A silver lining for UCLA was the play of F Jalen Hill, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, BYU are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 2-3 against the spread.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 11:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bruins.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.