UCLA vs. Brigham Young: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch UCLA vs. Brigham Young basketball game
Who's Playing
UCLA (home) vs. Brigham Young (away)
Current Records: UCLA 4-1; Brigham Young 3-2
What to Know
The Brigham Young Cougars will take on the UCLA Bruins at 11:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Lahaina Civic Center.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 21 turnovers, the Boise State Broncos took down BYU 72-68. G TJ Haws had a rough night: he played for 36 minutes with on 5-for-16 shooting and five turnovers.
Meanwhile, UCLA also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (17) and lost 88-78 to the Hofstra Pride. A silver lining for UCLA was the play of F Jalen Hill, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, BYU are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 2-3 against the spread.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 11:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cougars are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bruins.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 138
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
