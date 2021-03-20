A pair of at-large teams west of the Mississippi will meet in the East Region of the 2021 NCAA Tournament as the No. 6 BYU Cougars face the No. 11 UCLA Bruins in the first round. BYU secured an at-large bid thanks to a 20-6 record that looks even better when you factor in that half of those losses were to No. 1 Gonzaga. UCLA (18-9) lost its last four games before defeating Michigan State in a First Four matchup which earned the Bruins a spot into the first round of the updated March Madness bracket. Despite these programs splitting their 24 all-time matchups, they have wildly different histories with UCLA appearing in 18 Final Fours and winning 11 championships while BYU has yet to advance past the Elite Eight.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS from Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Cougars as 3.5-point favorites while the over-under for total points scored is set at 138.5 in the latest UCLA vs. BYU odds.

BYU vs. UCLA spread: Cougars -3.5

BYU vs. UCLA over-under: 138.5 points

BYU vs. UCLA money line: Cougars -170, Bruins +145

BYU: The only other time the Cougars were a No. 6 seed was in 1981 when they reached the Elite Eight

UCLA: The Bruins overcame a 14-point deficit vs. Michigan State which is their largest comeback win this season

Why BYU can cover

No team tested No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga as much as the Cougars did as they held a 14-point lead over the Zags in the WCC Title Game before falling 88-78. Because of their competitiveness and success all season long, the Cougars' No. 6 seed is the highest by any non-Gonzaga WCC team in the modern tournament era. The strength of this BYU team is its balance as it ranked in the top-30 in both offensive and defensive efficiency, making it one of only 10 teams in the nation to do so.

The Cougars will have a clear size advantage over the Bruins, who have just one rotation player taller than 6-6. BYU center Matt Haarms (11.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG) checks in at 7-3 and has seven games of NCAA Tournament experience after starting his career at Purdue. His 15 blocked shots in the tournament are most among active players and he was the WCC Defensive Player of the Year. Behind him is 6-11 Richard Harward, who has eight games off the bench with double-digit scoring.

Why UCLA can cover

The Bruins' know how to overcome adversity as they've done so all season. They lost All-Pac-12 player Chris Smith due to a torn ACL but proceeded to win seven straight games following his injury. UCLA then lost four straight games to end the season, and were down 14 points to Michigan State in the First Four, only to rally for the victory and to keep its season alive. Despite Smith being the only senior on the squad, UCLA has incredible poise and can withstand the inevitable runs that BYU will make.

With all five starters averaging double-figures, the Bruins utilize a well-balanced attack on the offensive end. They are the only team with three All-Pac-12 selections and two of those showed up in a big way vs. Michigan State. Jaime Jaquez poured in a career-high of 27 points vs. the Spartans while Johnny Juzang chipped in with 23 points. Those two have also been big parts in the Bruins' hot outside shooting as of late as UCLA has knocked down 41 percent of its 3-point attempts over the last nine games.

