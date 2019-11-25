UCLA vs. BYU odds, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from advanced computer model

The Monday college basketball schedule wraps up when the UCLA Bruins take on the BYU Cougars at 11:30 p.m. ET at the Lahaina Civic Center in the 2019 Maui Invitational. BYU is 3-2 straight up and 2-3 against the spread, while UCLA is 4-1 straight up with a 3-2 mark against the spread. The latest UCLA vs. BYU odds see this game as a pick 'em, while the over-under is set at 138.5. Before entering any UCLA vs. BYU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated UCLA vs. BYU 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

After winning its first four game under coach Mick Cronin, UCLA fell 88-78 to Hofstra in its last outing. A silver lining in that loss for the Bruins was the play of forward Jalen Hill, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. Hill is averaging 15.2 points and 9.0 rebounds on the season, while Chris Smith (14.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg) has also gotten off to a solid start to the season.

BYU, meanwhile, has been taking about every game down to the wire the season. The Cougars won 76-58 against CSU Fullerton in their opener, but every other game has been decided by five or fewer points. Jake Toolson has been BYU's best overall player thus far, averaging 16 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He's shooting 45.8 percent from 3-point territory as well.

The stats for this Maui Invitational 2019 matchup are fairly even with UCLA (74.2 to 71 ppg) holding the slight edge in scoring offense and field-goal percentage (44.4 to 42.9 percent).

So who wins UCLA vs. BYU? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Monday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college basketball picks.