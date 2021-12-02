Who's Playing

Colorado @ No. 5 UCLA

Current Records: Colorado 6-1; UCLA 6-1

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes and the #5 UCLA Bruins are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. Colorado and the Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion. The teams split their matchups last year, with UCLA winning the first 65-62 at home and Colorado taking the second 70-61.

The Stanford Cardinal typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Colorado proved too difficult a challenge. Colorado came out on top in a nail-biter against the Cardinal, sneaking past 80-76. The Buffaloes got double-digit scores from five players: forward Evan Battey (22), forward Tristan da Silva (13), forward Jabari Walker (12), guard KJ Simpson (12), and guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (10). That makes it three consecutive games in which Jabari Walker has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went the Bruins' way against the UNLV Rebels on Saturday as they made off with a 73-51 victory. UCLA's guard Jules Bernard was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 18 points.

Colorado have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13.50 point spread they are up against. Against the spread, they have been house darlings this year with a chancy 1-5-1 ATS record.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 6-1. On Sunday the Buffaloes relied heavily on Evan Battey, who had 22 points. It will be up to UCLA's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Bruins are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCLA and Colorado both have five wins in their last ten games.

Feb 27, 2021 - Colorado 70 vs. UCLA 61

Jan 02, 2021 - UCLA 65 vs. Colorado 62

Feb 22, 2020 - UCLA 70 vs. Colorado 63

Jan 30, 2020 - UCLA 72 vs. Colorado 68

Mar 07, 2019 - Colorado 93 vs. UCLA 68

Feb 06, 2019 - Colorado 84 vs. UCLA 73

Feb 25, 2018 - Colorado 80 vs. UCLA 76

Jan 13, 2018 - Colorado 68 vs. UCLA 59

Jan 12, 2017 - UCLA 104 vs. Colorado 89

Feb 20, 2016 - UCLA 77 vs. Colorado 53

Injury Report for UCLA

Cody Riley: Out (Knee)

Mac Etienne: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Will McClendon: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Colorado