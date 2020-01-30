UCLA vs. Colorado odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 30 predictions from proven model

The No. 20 Colorado Buffaloes and the UCLA Bruins are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA is 10-10 overall and 7-4 at home, while Colorado is 16-4 overall and 2-2 on the road. Colorado has won four of its past five games. UCLA has lost four of its past six. The Buffaloes are favored by 4.5 points in the latest UCLA vs. Colorado odds, while the over-under is set at 134.5. Before entering any Colorado vs. UCLA picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 13 of the 2019-20 season on a 22-13 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bruins vs. Buffaloes. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Bruins vs. Buffaloes:

Bruins vs. Buffaloes spread: Bruins +4.5

Bruins vs. Buffaloes over-under: 134.5 points

Bruins vs. Buffaloes money line: UCLA 171, Colorado -205

What you need to know about UCLA

The Bruins have to be aching after a bruising 96-75 loss to Oregon on Sunday. Jalen Hill had 16 points along with eight rebounds, and Jake Kyman had 20 points. The Bruins committed a season-high 23 turnovers. The 21-point margin of defeat was the largest for UCLA vs. Oregon in 17 years. UCLA never got closer than within 15 points in the second half.

What you need to know about Colorado

The Buffaloes didn't have too much trouble with Washington at home on Saturday as they won 76-62. Tyler Bey (16 points) and McKinley Wright IV (15 points) were the top scorers for the Buffaloes. Colorado snapped a five-game losing streak vs. Washington. The Buffaloes have won nine of their past 11 games. Colorado led by 18 points at halftime and never let the Huskies get closer than to within 10 points in the second half. The Buffaloes won their 34th straight game when limiting the opposition to 62 or fewer points.

How to make Colorado vs. UCLA picks

The model has simulated UCLA vs. Colorado 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Colorado vs. UCLA? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Colorado vs. UCLA spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.