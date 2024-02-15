We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on Thursday's college basketball schedule as the UCLA Bruins will host the Colorado Buffaloes. UCLA is 13-11 overall and 8-4 at home, while Colorado is 16-8 overall and 1-6 on the road. The Bruins have won five straight meetings versus the Buffs. UCLA is 11-11-1 against the spread this season, while Colorado is 10-13-1 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. The Buffaloes are favored by 1.5 points in the latest UCLA vs. Colorado odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 136 points. Before entering any Colorado vs. UCLA picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

UCLA vs. Colorado spread: UCLA +1.5

UCLA vs. Colorado over/under: 136 points

UCLA vs. Colorado money line: UCLA: +101, Colorado: -121

What you need to know about UCLA

UCLA entered its tilt with the California Golden Bears with four consecutive wins but it will enter its next game with five. The Bruins pulled ahead with a 61-60 photo finish over the Golden Bears. Lazar Stefanovic was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The Bruins are 6-1-1 against the spread over their last eight games, and they have also performed admirably against the spread within Pac-12 play, going 8-4-1. UCLA has one of the best defenses in the country, ranking 15th nationally by allowing just 64 points per game, but the Bruins struggle on the offensive end, ranking 333rd (out of 362 teams) with just 66.2 points per game.

What you need to know about Colorado

The experts predicted a close game on Saturday and a win for Colorado, but boy were they wrong. It suffered a painful 99-79 loss at the hands of the Arizona Wildcats. It was the first time this season that Colorado let down its fans at home. The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was KJ Simpson, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine assists. Another player making a difference was Tristan da Silva, who scored 20 points.

The Buffs have great balance as all five starters average in double-figures, led by Simpson at 19.4 points per game. Colorado is highly efficient, shooting 49.2% from the floor, which ranks 14th in the nation, and its 38.7% from beyond the arc ranks 10th in college basketball. However, Colorado is just 3-9-1 ATS in conference play and has failed to cover in each of its last four games overall.

