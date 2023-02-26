Few, if any, teams in college basketball are hotter than No. 4 UCLA, which enters Sunday's game against Colorado on a seven-game winning streak. It's the nation's ninth-longest streak, and it only tells part of the story for the Bruins (24-4, 15-2 Pac-12), who are 21-2 since a 3-2 start. UCLA has turned itself into the Pac-12 frontrunner and a national title contender by evolving into one of the nation's best defensive teams.

UCLA already beat Colorado 68-54 at home on Jan. 14 and will clinch at least a share of the Pac-12 regular season title if it can complete the sweep. The Buffaloes (15-14, 7-11) enter on a two-game losing streak to quality foes Arizona and USC and have shown little this season to suggest they are capable of upsetting a top-five foe.

The Bruins got 23 points and 13 rebounds from Jaime in the first meeting, and Jaylen Clark added 18. UCLA shot just 4 of 19 from beyond the arc in the contest but still won by 14 because it held Colorado to just 30.6% shooting and forced the Buffs to commit 21 turnovers. That performance is emblematic of how the Bruins have reached the cusp of a league title.

If UCLA can take care of business Sunday, it will clinch the outright conference crown with a win in either of its final two regular season games against Arizona State and Arizona.

How to watch UCLA vs. Colorado live



Date: Sunday, Feb. 26 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

UCLA vs. Colorado prediction, picks

UCLA is closing in on a conference title as the Bruins continue to handle Pac-12 opponents in businesslike fashion. It's been a while since this team was taken down to the wire and forced to close out a game in the final seconds. With Colorado struggling offensively and UCLA playing some of the best defense of anyone in the country, expect the Bruins to take another double-digit victory. Prediction: UCLA -6

