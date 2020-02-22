UCLA vs. Colorado score: Live game updates, college basketball scores, highlights

No. 18 Colorado is in first place of a tightly contested Pac-12, and UCLA's comes into Saturday's games with hopes to further muddy the standings. Only one game separates the three teams in the conference standings with the Bruins and No. 14 Oregon are only two games back. A UCLA win likely catapults it back into Jerry Palm's bubble, while a Colorado victory would set the Buffaloes on a clear path to their first ever Pac-12 regular-season championship.

UCLA (16-11, 9-4 Pac-12) upset then-No. 20 Colorado (21-6, 10-4) at home on Jan. 30, snapping its six-game losing streak to ranked teams. The Bruins then surged to win five of their next six games. Colorado, meanwhile, kept pace with its own 5-1 record. Prior to their last meeting, Colorado won its last four against UCLA.

UCLA: Chris Smith scored a career-high 30 points in the Bruins' last matchup against the Buffaloes, adding nine rebounds and three steals. He's kept surging since. Over the last six games, Smith cleared the 20-point mark twice -- he did so as many times in his career before the Colorado win. Defensively, UCLA held Utah to a paltry 25% from 3-point range Thursday, allowing only three makes in the win. The Bruins need to defend the perimeter with as much intensity against a Colorado team shooting 37.2% from deep.

Colorado: The Buffaloes are riding a hot-hand approach offensively, having different leading scorers in each of their past five games. McKinley Wright is the latest beneficiary, scoring 15 in a 70-66 home win over USC. More impressive than Wright's scoring, though, is his playmaking: The junior guard's 5.3 assists per game is tied for second in the Pac-12 with Arizona's Nico Mannion. Wright tied for the team lead in scoring (14 points) the last time he played UCLA, but shot only three of nine from the field. He'll need to score more efficiently this time for the Buffs to come out victorious.

UCLA has been coming on strong having won eight of their last ten. The two losses were blowouts on the road against teams in the bracket. They also won a game at Arizona, which is a bracket team. The one that interests me though is the win over Colorado. The Buffs aren't letting that happen again. Pick: UCLA +10.5 (Jerry Palm)