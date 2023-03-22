The second-seeded UCLA Bruins continue their quest for a 12th national title when they face the No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs on Thursday in a Sweet 16 matchup in the West Region of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. UCLA, which won its record 11th championship in 1995, is making its third straight Sweet 16 appearance after defeating Northwestern 68-63 on Saturday. Gonzaga, which lost to Arkansas at this stage last year after reaching the final in 2021, edged TCU 84-81 in the second round.

Tip-off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is set for 9:45 p.m. ET on CBS. The Bruins are 2-point favorites in the latest UCLA vs. Gonzaga odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.5.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Gonzaga vs. UCLA:

UCLA vs. Gonzaga spread: Bruins -2

UCLA vs. Gonzaga over/under: 145.5 points

UCLA vs. Gonzaga money line: Bruins -130, Bulldogs +110

UCLA: The Bruins are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 NCAA Tournament games

GON: The Bulldogs have failed to cover their last seven March Madness contests

Why UCLA can cover

The Bruins were led in their victory against Northwestern by Jaime Jaquez Jr., who scored 24 points on 11-of-19 shooting and pulled down eight rebounds. The senior guard, who tops UCLA with averages of 17.5 points and 8.1 boards, has scored in double figures in 12 consecutive contests and 33 of 36 this season. Jaquez has averaged 20.5 points and eight rebounds in the NCAA Tournament thus far.

UCLA also received a strong performance on Saturday from Amari Bailey, who went 5-for-7 from the field en route to 14 points while adding six assists and four boards. The freshman guard posted similar numbers in the team's first-round triumph over UNC Asheville, registering 17 points, six assists and four rebounds along with three steals. Senior guard Tyger Campbell missed all seven of his shots from the field but was perfect from the free-throw line, sinking all 12 of his attempts.

Why Gonzaga can cover

The Bulldogs trailed TCU by five points at halftime on Sunday before putting together a 51-point second half to advance to the Sweet 16 for the eighth straight time. Drew Timme was a force in the comeback, scoring 17 of his game-high 28 points after intermission and finishing with eight rebounds. The senior forward is 14th in the nation with an average of 21.1 points and leads Gonzaga with 7.3 boards and 3.2 assists per contest.

Senior guard Rasir Bolton reached double digits for just the second time in seven games, scoring 17 points against the Horned Frogs after totaling 12 over his previous three outings. Malachi Smith had a strong performance as he came off the bench to record 11 points and five rebounds. The junior guard, who nailed a trio of 3-pointers, is averaging 8.5 points this season but has hit double figures in four of his last six games.

