The No. 16 UCLA Bruins will take on the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats in a battle of bluebloods at the 2022 CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. UCLA is off to a 9-2 start on the season while Kentucky is 7-2 overall. The programs have combined to win a staggering 19 NCAA championships and will be meeting for the 16th time ever, with Kentucky holding a narrow 8-7 advantage in the all-time series. However, the programs haven't met since the 2017 CBS Sports Classic, which UCLA won 83-75. You can stream the game on Paramount+.

Tip-off is set for 5:15 p.m. ET in New York City. The latest UCLA vs. Kentucky odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Bruins as 1.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is set at 141.5.

How to watch UCLA vs. Kentucky

UCLA vs. Kentucky date: Saturday, Dec. 17

UCLA vs. Kentucky time: 5:15 p.m. ET

UCLA vs. Kentucky TV channel: CBS

UCLA vs. Kentucky live stream: Paramount+

For Kentucky vs. UCLA, the model is projecting that the Wildcats (+1.5) cover the spread. The Wildcats are once again cutting their teeth against a challenging non-conference schedule, having already played neutral-court matchups against Michigan and Michigan State while also playing Gonzaga in Spokane.

UCLA has taken on a similarly imposing schedule with neutral-court games against Illinois and Baylor as well as a mid-week matchup against Maryland. The Bruins dominated the Terrapins on Wednesday but Kentucky is likely to be the fresher team having been off since a win last Saturday over Yale.

Kentucky has seemingly found its footing defensively since the debacle against Gonzaga, where the Wildcats allowed the Bulldogs to shoot 56.4% from the floor in an 88-72 loss. In the four games since, Kentucky's opponents have shot just 37.0% from the floor. The model is predicting that the Wildcats hold Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyger Campbell and Jaylen Clark under their season-scoring averages to help Kentucky stay within the small spread.

