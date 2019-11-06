UCLA vs. LBSU: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch UCLA vs. Long Beach State basketball game
Who's Playing
UCLA (home) vs. LBSU (away)
Last Season Records: UCLA 17-16; LBSU 15-19
What to Know
The UCLA Bruins and the Long Beach State Beach are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion. While UCLA was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 17-16. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for LBSU (15-19), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
UCLA is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bruins are a big 17-point favorite against the Beach.
Over/Under: 144
Series History
UCLA have won all of the games they've played against LBSU in the last five years.
- Nov 09, 2018 - UCLA 91 vs. LBSU 80
- Nov 20, 2016 - UCLA 114 vs. LBSU 77
- Dec 06, 2015 - UCLA 83 vs. LBSU 76
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top Picks: Best bets across three sports
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Tyrese Maxey saved Champions Classic
Tuesday night's unprecedented doubleheader didn't live up to the hype, but Maxey massively...
-
Top 25 And 1: Kentucky takes No. 1
The Wildcats looked fantastic while taking down Tom Izzo's Spartans late Tuesday in New York
-
Wake Forest vs Boston College odds, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Wednesday's Wake Forest vs. Boston College game...
-
Podcast: Kentucky looks like No. 1
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss all things Champions Classic from Madison Square Garden
-
North Carolina vs. Notre Dame odds, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Wednesday's Notre Dame vs. UNC game 10,000 times.
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...