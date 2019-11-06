UCLA vs. LBSU: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

UCLA (home) vs. LBSU (away)

Last Season Records: UCLA 17-16; LBSU 15-19

What to Know

The UCLA Bruins and the Long Beach State Beach are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion. While UCLA was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 17-16. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for LBSU (15-19), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

UCLA is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bruins are a big 17-point favorite against the Beach.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

UCLA have won all of the games they've played against LBSU in the last five years.