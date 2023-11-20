The UCLA Bruins will face off against the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles at 11:30 p.m. ET on Monday at SimpliFI Arena for a first-round matchup in the 2023 Maui Invitational. Marquette is 3-0 overall and will be playing its first neutral-site game of the season, while UCLA is also 3-0 overall and hasn't played away from home yet this season. These programs have met twice in 2020 and 2021 with UCLA winning and covering the spread in both matchups.

This season, Marquette is 2-1 against the spread while the Bruins are 1-2 against the number. For Monday, the Golden Eagles are favored by 6 points in the latest Marquette vs. UCLA odds via SportsLine consensus and the over/under is 141.5 points.

Marquette vs. UCLA spread: Marquette -6

Marquette vs. UCLA over/under: 141.5 points

Marquette vs. UCLA money line: Marquette:-270, UCLA +217

What you need to know about UCLA

UCLA entered their tilt with LIU with two consecutive wins and extended its unbeaten streak to three with a 78-58 win on Wednesday. The Bruins put the hurt on the Sharks with a sharp 78-58 win on Wednesday.

Among those leading the charge was Adem Bona, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. Aday Mara was another key contributor, scoring 14 points to go along with four rebounds and four blocks. Bona is the only starter back from last year's Sweet 16 team and he leads the team in scoring (18.0 ppg) and rebounding (8.7 rpg) through the first three contests.

What you need to know about Marquette

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles beat the Fighting Illini 71-64 on Tuesday. It was an early resume-building victory on the road for the defending Big East champions.

Marquette's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tyler Kolek, who scored 24 points and secured six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Oso Ighodaro, who had 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

