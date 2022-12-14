The No. 16 UCLA Bruins will take on the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins are 8-2 overall and 5-0 at home, while UCLA is 8-2 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Bruins have won six of the eight all-time matchups between the programs, with the last being a 12-point UCLA win in 2007.

Maryland vs. UCLA spread: Maryland -1.5

Maryland vs. UCLA over/under: 141.5 points

Maryland vs. UCLA money line: Maryland -120, UCLA +100

What you need to know about UCLA

UCLA made easy work of the Denver Pioneers this past Saturday and carried off an 87-64 victory. Jaylen Clark had 24 points, four rebounds and four steals, while Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points. UCLA's bench scored 26 points compared to Denver's reserves just combining for 12 points.

The Bruins have one of the most efficient offenses in the nation, ranking 16th nationally with 49.9% from the field. Four different players are averaging in double-figures, led by Jaquez' 17.4 points per game. Freshman Amari Bailey, who was the No. 10 overall recruit, is contributing 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

What you need to know about Maryland

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Maryland as it fell 56-53 to the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday. Forward Donta Scott wasn't much of a difference maker for Maryland; Scott finished with only nine points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Maryland has been holding its opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.3%, which places it 28th in college basketball, and a 3-point percentage of 27.6%, which is 27th in the nation. The Terrapins are an experienced team as their top three scorers are all seniors, and Jahmir Young leads the way with 15.6 PPG.

