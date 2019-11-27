UCLA vs. Michigan State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

UCLA (home) vs. No. 3 Michigan State (away)

Current Records: UCLA 5-2; Michigan State 4-2

What to Know

The #3 Michigan State Spartans will take on the UCLA Bruins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lahaina Civic Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

MSU can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, they took down the Georgia Bulldogs 93-85. No one put up better numbers for the Spartans than G Cassius Winston, who really brought his A game. He had 28 points and eight assists.

As for UCLA, UCLA has more to be thankful for after their game against the Chaminade Silverswords. UCLA took their matchup against Chaminade by a conclusive 74-48 score.

Everything went the Spartans' way against the Bruins when the two teams last met in last November as they made off with an 87-67 win. Will the Spartans repeat their success, or do the Bruins have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.