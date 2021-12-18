Who's Playing

North Carolina @ No. 4 UCLA

Current Records: North Carolina 8-2; UCLA 8-1

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels will square off against the #4 UCLA Bruins at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Furman Paladins typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Tar Heels proved too difficult a challenge. UNC captured a comfortable 74-61 win. They can attribute much of their success to forward Dawson Garcia, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between UCLA and the Marquette Golden Eagles on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Bruins wrapped it up with a 67-56 victory on the road. Among those leading the charge for UCLA was guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., who posted a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards.

UNC is now 8-2 while UCLA sits at 8-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Tar Heels are stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.1 on average. To make matters even worse for UNC, the Bruins rank 13th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only ten on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina have won all of the games they've played against UCLA in the last seven years.